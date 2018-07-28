Triple H Shows WWE UK Venue (Photo), WWE Asks Fans Which Star Should Return At Evolution, Elias

- Above is a clip from this Monday's Walk with Elias: The Documentary, which will air right after Raw on the WWE Network. In the clip, we see a behind-the-scenes look at the WWE Superstar recording his album and singing some of his song, "The Balls of Every Town I've Ever Been To."

- On Instagram, WWE asked fans which WWE Superstar they'd most like to see make a return at the all-women's Evolution PPV. The photo included: AJ Lee, Alundra Blaze, Beth Phoenix, Eve Torres, Jacqueline, Kelly Kelly, Layla, Michelle McCool, Molly Holly, Stacy Keibler, Summer Rae, and Torrie Wilson.

- Today the WWE UK Tapings will take place in Cambridge, England, and Triple H tweeted out a photo of what the venue looks like. Advertised for the tapings: WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Zack Gibson, Toni Storm, Joe Coffey, Jinny, Jordan Devlin, Mark Andrews and Charlie Morgan. PWInsider also confirmed Noam Dar, Rhea Ripley, Nixon Newell, Dakota Kai are scheduled to be there.