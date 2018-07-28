- Above is the entrance video for Scarlett Bordeaux who debuted on this week's episode of Impact.

- During her debut segment, Bordeaux did an interview with Impact Backstage Interviewer, Alicia Atout, out near ringside. During the conversation Bordeaux took the mic and said "Shut up, 'five,' a 'ten' is talking." On Twitter, Atout wondered what Bordeaux's deal was with that comment and Scarlett responded wondering why she was still talking.



Tommy Dreamer: 'The Word Hardcore Has Been Bastardized By WWE'
See Also
Tommy Dreamer: 'The Word Hardcore Has Been Bastardized By WWE'

- VP of Impact Wrestling Production, Kevin Sullivan, asked if fans noticed any of the hidden message in the Bound for Glory PPV trailer that played during Slammiversary. You'll notice the mailbox has a random image on it in Sullivan's photo, a fan took a photo from the promo and it has "Impact Thursdays on POP" on it.