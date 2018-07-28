New WOS Champion Crowned, Tenille Dashwood ROH Re-United Opponent Revealed, Briscoes Throwback

- Above is an ROH Throwback of The Briscoes vs. Necro Butcher and Joey Matthews from 2008. The Briscoes would get the pinfall victory.

- ROH is headed to Edinburgh (August 16), Doncaster (August 18), and London (August 19) for its Honor Re-United tour. The first annual Ring of Honor International Cup will begin on night one with four quarter-final matches, the semi-final and finals will take place in Doncaster with the winner challenging for the ROH World Championship in the main event in London. The latest announced matches are: Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay, and Punishment Martinez vs. Delirious. Here are the current cards:

Edinburgh

* The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll vs. The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez

* Kip Sabin vs. Flip Gordon (ROH International Cup Match)

* Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page (ROH International Cup Match)

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels (ROH International Cup Match)

* Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham (ROH International Cup Match)

Doncaster

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Briscoes

* Punishement Martinez vs. Delrious (Proving Ground Match)

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay

London

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Young Bucks

- As noted, WOS Wrestling premiered today on ITV and a new WOS Champion was crowned when Rampage defeated Grado for the title. WOS Wrestling, Grado, and WOS Executive/Commentator Stu Bennett commented on the title change.

Hope you all enjoyed the 1st @WOSWrestling!



Gutted to have lost the title (after holding it for 574 days, on my 1st defence ??????).... BUT delighted British Wrestling is back on the telly and it looks like the response has been SUPERB ??



Cheers and catch ye next week! @ITV