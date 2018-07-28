WrestlingInc.com

New WOS Champion Crowned, Tenille Dashwood ROH Re-United Opponent Revealed, Briscoes Throwback

By Joshua Gagnon | July 28, 2018

- Above is an ROH Throwback of The Briscoes vs. Necro Butcher and Joey Matthews from 2008. The Briscoes would get the pinfall victory.

- ROH is headed to Edinburgh (August 16), Doncaster (August 18), and London (August 19) for its Honor Re-United tour. The first annual Ring of Honor International Cup will begin on night one with four quarter-final matches, the semi-final and finals will take place in Doncaster with the winner challenging for the ROH World Championship in the main event in London. The latest announced matches are: Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay, and Punishment Martinez vs. Delirious. Here are the current cards:

Edinburgh

* The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll vs. The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez
* Kip Sabin vs. Flip Gordon (ROH International Cup Match)
* Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page (ROH International Cup Match)
* Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels (ROH International Cup Match)
* Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham (ROH International Cup Match)

Doncaster

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Briscoes
* Punishement Martinez vs. Delrious (Proving Ground Match)
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay

London

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Young Bucks



- As noted, WOS Wrestling premiered today on ITV and a new WOS Champion was crowned when Rampage defeated Grado for the title. WOS Wrestling, Grado, and WOS Executive/Commentator Stu Bennett commented on the title change.





