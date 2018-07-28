Sasha Banks Vs. Charlotte SummerSlam 2016 Match, Tommaso Ciampa Recites A Fairy Tale, WWE Shop Sale

- Above is the full WWE Women's Championship match between Charlotte and Sasha Banks at SummerSlam in 2016. Charlotte would defeat Banks by reversing the bank statement into a pinfall victory.

- Tommaso Ciampa's WWE Network Pick of the Week is his title win on this week's NXT against Aleister Black. Ciampa also recited his favorite fairy tale that basically runs through the story of his feud with Johnny Gargano with a few twists like Gargano being the one who turned on him.