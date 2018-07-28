WWE Main Event Recap: Zach Ryder In Action, Chad Gable & No Way Jose Vs. The Ascension

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Zach Ryder and Mike Kanellis make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Zach Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis

Ryder dropkicks Kanellis after the bell rings. Ryder pins Kanellis for a two count. Ryder locks in a headlock, Kanellis sends him to the ropes. Ryder hits a shoulder block on Kanellis. Kanellis eventually runs towards Ryder in the corner. Ryder moves out of the way as Kanellis drives his own shoulder into the turnbuckle post. Ryder hits the Broski Boot on Kanellis. Ryder pins Kanellis for a two count. Kanellis superkicks Ryder. Kanellis puns Ryder for a two count. Ryder reversed a suplex attempt by Kanellis into a neck-breaker. Ryder hits the Rough Ryder on Kanellis. Ryder pins Kanellis for the win.

Winner: Zach Ryder

A video package highlighting the announcement of the WWE Evolution Pay-Per View is shown.

A recap of Becky Lynch defeating SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap of the physical altercation between Daniel Bryan and The Miz from SmackDown Live is shown.

Chad Gable & No Way Jose make their entrances. The Ascension's Konnor & Viktor make their entrance.

Chad Gable & No Way Jose vs. The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

Gable and Viktor lock up. Viktor locks in a wrist lock, Gable takes him to the mat. Gable eventually tags Jose in. Jose strikes Konnor. Jose clotheslines Viktor. Jose connects with a big boot to Konnor. Jose hits a modified arm-drag on Viktor. Jose clotheslines Viktor in the corner. Jose hits a Flap Jack on Viktor. Konnor breaks up a pin attempt by Jose on Viktor. Gable hits a Senton from off the apron on Konnor at ringside. No Way Jose hits a Pop-Up Punch on Viktor. Jose pins Viktor for the win.

Winners: Chad Gable & No Way Jose

A recap of Samoa Joe attacking WWE Champion AJ Styles on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap of Roman Reigns defeating Bobby Lashley on RAW is shown to close the show.



