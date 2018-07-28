Thunder Rosa On Debuting For ROH, Who She Still Wants To Wrestle, Favorite Lucha Underground Moments

Thunder Rosa (Kobra Moon on Lucha Underground) appeared on Women's Wrestling Weekly to talk LU, debuting in ROH, and who she wants to wrestle. Here are some of the highlights:

Debuting for ROH:

"I just did my debut in ROH and it was amazing! I had such a great time, I feel like I belong, and, again, it was one of my dreams to work in ROH and when the opportunity was given to me I was just really happy! I just hope that is wasn't one time, and one time only. I hope this follows more bookings with them. I want to go back to Japan if possible, and do a small tour in Europe with bigger companies than last time. Maybe work for AAA if the opportunity comes. So, it's just like, the world is my playground! I just have to knock on the door and see who gives me a chance, you know?"

Who she wants to wrestle:

"Sarah Stock [WWE], she is one of my main motivations as woman wrestler. She is so good! ... Sarah Amato [Sara Del Rey] actually went to APW, that's the place where I started wrestling, so for me that is another person that I follow her footsteps. I wanna wrestle Deonna Purrazzo, I've seen her multiple times, she's really cool, and I wanna wrestle Johnny Mundo one-on-one, one day."

Favorite moments on Lucha Underground:

"One thing that I thought it was very empowering, believe it or not, was when I was dragging Drago every show. Because I'm in power and I'm dragging this man who like takes the shames and he does everything for me you know? You don't get to see those kinds of characters in the show. And then another one was when they created the set and I saw the big cobra and I had my throne and my dress and I look like a queen and I'm like, 'Wow, this is real!' Just to be a part of that. And the last one, was this season when I saw the poster, I cried. I seriously cried. It's such a moving moment because I come from nothing, you know? I'm the third of four girls and we lived in a small house and it's a long story, but just to be able to show that to my parents and say, 'Hey guys, this is me! I'm on TV! My Dad is so proud, my family is so proud, and that just goes to show that I work really hard and people believe in me and they believe in this character."

You can check out the full interview in the video above or listen on iTunes.