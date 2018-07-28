WrestlingInc.com

Carmella And Natalya Celebrate National Dance Day, UUDD Unveils New Title, WWE Moments Of The Week

By Joshua Gagnon | July 28, 2018

- In the video above, UpUpDownDown unveils the new UpUpDownDown Championship Title.

- WWE posted this week's top 3 moments: Samoa Joe attacking WWE Champion AJ Styles on SmackDown, Roman Reigns beating Bobby Lashley for a shot at Brock Lesnar's WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, and Stephanie McMahon announcing the all-women's Evolution PPV.


- Today is National Dance Day so Carmella and Natalya celebrated by posting some videos of their dance moves.





