**Spoilers** NXT UK Tapings From Cambridge (7/28)

By Joshua Gagnon | July 28, 2018

Here are spoilers from today's NXT UK Tapings from Cambridge.

* Ligero defeated James Drake (Dark Match)

First Hour

* Joe Coffey w/Mark Coffey defeated Mark Andrews (Post-match, Flash Morgan Webster with the save for Andrews.)
* Toni Storm defeated Nina Samuels
* Moustache Mountain cut a promo and want the the UK Tag Team Titles (when they're officially announced), but first need competition.
* Dave Mastiff defeated Sid Scala
* Johnny Saint out. Pete Dunne defeated Noam Dar to retain the UK Championship.

Second Hour

* Kenny Williams vs. Joseph Conners - Match is called early when Conners takes a kick to the head and was legitimately knocked out. Conners is helped to the back after about five minutes.


* Dakota Kai defeated Killer Kelly - Post-match, Kai says she wants a shot at the (yet to be confirmed) NXT UK Women's Title.
* Ashton Smith defeated Tucker
* Zack Gibson promo. Noam Dar and Johnny Saint show up and it looks like we're going to have a match. Saint comes back and no match occurs.

Third Hour

* Trent Seven defeated Saxon Huxley
* Flash Morgan Webster defeated Mark Coffey w/Joe Coffey (Post-match save by Mark Andrews and Travis Banks)
* Tyler Bate defeated Wolfgang
* Danny Burch defeated Sam Gradwell - Post-match, Burch calls out Pete Dunne.
* Zack Gibson defeated Noam Dar


