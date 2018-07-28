Spoilers** NXT UK Tapings From Cambridge (7/28)

Here are spoilers from today's NXT UK Tapings from Cambridge.

* Ligero defeated James Drake (Dark Match)

First Hour

* Joe Coffey w/Mark Coffey defeated Mark Andrews (Post-match, Flash Morgan Webster with the save for Andrews.)

* Toni Storm defeated Nina Samuels

* Moustache Mountain cut a promo and want the the UK Tag Team Titles (when they're officially announced), but first need competition.

* Dave Mastiff defeated Sid Scala

* Johnny Saint out. Pete Dunne defeated Noam Dar to retain the UK Championship.

Second Hour

* Kenny Williams vs. Joseph Conners - Match is called early when Conners takes a kick to the head and was legitimately knocked out. Conners is helped to the back after about five minutes.

Conners vs. Williams ends via ref stoppage. Ref threw up the X. Conners isn't moving. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/Fyipd4yQOL — Dei Owen (@TheDeiOwen) July 28, 2018

* Dakota Kai defeated Killer Kelly - Post-match, Kai says she wants a shot at the (yet to be confirmed) NXT UK Women's Title.

* Ashton Smith defeated Tucker

* Zack Gibson promo. Noam Dar and Johnny Saint show up and it looks like we're going to have a match. Saint comes back and no match occurs.

Third Hour

* Trent Seven defeated Saxon Huxley

* Flash Morgan Webster defeated Mark Coffey w/Joe Coffey (Post-match save by Mark Andrews and Travis Banks)

* Tyler Bate defeated Wolfgang

* Danny Burch defeated Sam Gradwell - Post-match, Burch calls out Pete Dunne.

* Zack Gibson defeated Noam Dar