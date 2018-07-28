Kona Reeves Fires Back At Harsh Fan Criticism, Jessica Elaban On Her Road Trip Debut, SummerSlam '95

- Kona Reeves is firing back at harsh criticism from fans.

Before his match against Kassius Ohno at Thursday's NXT live event in San Diego, California, the official Instagram account of NXT posted a photo of Reeves backstage and noted that he only drinks "The Finest" coffee. The post drew a lot of harsh criticism from fans towards Reeves and he responded in the comment thread by calling them "dirtbags" who are jealous of him.

Reeves wrote, "All these #DirtBags on this comment thread are just jealous of me because I'm living my Dreams, while they are working their 9-5 common life!! They live life to the fullest? Well, I Live Life To #THEFINEST."

Reeves lost to Kassius Ohno in the opening contest.

- Jessica "Jessie" Elaban made her NXT road trip debut at Thursday's show in San Diego, California, teaming with Kairi Sane in a victory over Taynara Conti and Vanessa Borne. This is a huge step for her since she only began training to wrestle about a year ago at the WWE Performance Center.

On her road trip debut, Elaban posted the following on Instagram.

Elaban had another first at last night's show in Riverdale, California as she worked her first singles match on the road. Although Elaban came up short to Borne, she enjoyed the experience.

- Ahead of SummerSlam on August 19, WWE posted this 60-second highlight video looking back at SummerSlam 1995 from the Pittsburgh Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.