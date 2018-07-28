Zelina Vega Tells Lana Never Step To Her Again, Fans On WWE Reality Shows, Bella Twins Hit The Gym

- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella hit the gym for the latest edition of BellaBody.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans, "What is your favorite WWE reality show?" As of this writing the results are: Miz & Mrs. (42 percent), Total Divas (30 percent), and Total Bellas (28 percent).

- On this week's episode of SmackDown, Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Rusev, thanks to Rusev getting distracted by a brawl between Lana and Zelina Vega outside the ring. Vegas is clearly not done with Lana as seen in the video below.

"Ya know, here I am at the gym, minding my own business - being the hardest worker in the room and all - and it really brings out the fire in me," Vega said. "The kind of fire that makes you want to slap the taste out of somebody's mouth. Which brings me to my next point. Lana. You're really lucky that Aiden came to your aid the other night because if he hadn't I would have done a lot more than just slap the Russian accent out of you. Because the truth of the matter is you can't measure up to me, you can't even measure up to my abs. Even if you took your weave out and traded in your Payless shoes for red bottoms you still wouldn't be half the woman I am. And standing at five feet, what that's say about you? So take my advice sweetie, don't ever step to me again, or I'll make you regret it."