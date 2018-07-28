- Above is the full episode of this week's MLW featuring a 40-man Battle Riot match where the winner would get a future World Heavyweight Title shot. Also, Joey Ryan took on MJF to determine the first World Middleweight Champion. The winner of the Battle Riot was "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, while MJF was able to capture the title (full results here).

- Rocky Romero spoke with the Orlando Sentinel about how the mentality in NJPW differs greatly from the WWE when it comes to wrestlers working together.

"We're not about selfishness," Romero said. "It's different with WWE. They're telling wrestlers to reach for the brass ring and compete with each other for top spots. The Japanese mentality is to work together to make the ship run better. It's been instilled in me for a long time and now I'm passing it on to Sho and Yoh [of Roppongi 3K] to guide them, let them learn from mistakes and make them the best."

- As noted, today Nick Jackson turned 29 and he received plenty of "Happy Birthdays" from the Bullet Club on Twitter.

We've ran a family business & traveled the world together for 15 years. You're my tag team partner in the ring & in life. Happy Birthday @NickJacksonYB. Love ya, little brother. pic.twitter.com/L1AY4iiVHl — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) July 28, 2018