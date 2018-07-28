Bret Hart Appears At UFC Fight Night, Does Brandi Rhodes Still Ring Announce?, Lilian Garcia & Sting

- Bret Hart attended tonight's UFC event, UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs. Poirier, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and appeared on camera during the television broadcast on FOX.

UFC Heavyweight/Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier got excited putting "The Hit Man" over on commentary, saying, "The Intercontinental Champion, the tag team champion, the WWE Champion! He's the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be, "The Hit Man" Bret Hart! Welcome Bret to the UFC!

Daniel Cormier sounded like the happiest man in the world introducing Bret Hart on screen at tonight's UFC card in Calgary pic.twitter.com/Tzyi25NLQ6 — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) July 29, 2018

Before beating Gadzhimurad Antigulov via TKO, Light Heavyweight fighter Ion Cutelaba entered the Octagon wearing Hart's trademark sunglasses while the wrestling legend's WWE entrance theme played.

During the show, Hart posted a photo on Instagram of himself with UFC President Dana White.

- Brandi Rhodes noted yesterday on Twitter that she will not be wrestling at "ALL IN," which takes place on Saturday, September 1 at the Sears Centre in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois. She will, however, still appear at the event "with as many Beyonce style costume changes as time will allow."

I'm not wrestling at #ALLIN But I'll be appearing of course. With as many Beyoncé style costume changes as time will allow. https://t.co/1IO316CB9j — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 27, 2018

In response to a question asking if she will ring announce at the event, Rhodes said she's not a ring announcer anymore.

No. I'm not a ring announcer anymore. https://t.co/i1GPFnvFid — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 27, 2018

Rhodes appeared as a ring announcer for WWE before leaving the promotion in 2016. She is currently under contract to Ring of Honor and also appears for various independent promotions alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes.

- Sting will be Lilian Garcia's guest this Monday on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia.