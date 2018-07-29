Matt Hardy Tweets Career Evolution Photos, Elias Walks Through NYC, How Old Is Scott Steiner Today?

- Above is a bonus scene from this Monday's Walk with Elias: The Documentary that will air right after Raw on the WWE Network. In the video Elias took a stroll through the streets of New York City.
- Today, former WCW/WWE Superstar Scott Steiner turns 56. Other birthdays include: Sonny Onoo (56) and WWE Hall of Famer Captain Lou Albano (passed in 2009).
- Matt Hardy is working on a career evolution thread on his Twitter. Hardy started in 1992 and is currently up to 1999 in the thread, he said photos will be added daily.
This is 1 of the 52 photographs that make up my ever-growing Thread of EVOLUTION. It starts in 1992 —> https://t.co/56SUkryeHG & it currently goes thru July 1999. It grows daily. https://t.co/Ysh70zgOC3— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 29, 2018
