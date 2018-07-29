WrestlingInc.com

Matt Hardy Tweets Career Evolution Photos, Elias Walks Through NYC, How Old Is Scott Steiner Today?

By Joshua Gagnon | July 29, 2018

- Above is a bonus scene from this Monday's Walk with Elias: The Documentary that will air right after Raw on the WWE Network. In the video Elias took a stroll through the streets of New York City.

- Today, former WCW/WWE Superstar Scott Steiner turns 56. Other birthdays include: Sonny Onoo (56) and WWE Hall of Famer Captain Lou Albano (passed in 2009).

Scott Steiner On The WWE Hall Of Fame: 'It Is Such A Freaking Joke It Drives Me Crazy'
See Also
Scott Steiner On The WWE Hall Of Fame: 'It Is Such A Freaking Joke It Drives Me Crazy'

- Matt Hardy is working on a career evolution thread on his Twitter. Hardy started in 1992 and is currently up to 1999 in the thread, he said photos will be added daily.




Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top