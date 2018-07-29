Dana White Offers Updates On Conor McGregor, Cris Cyborg-Amanda Nunes, Anderson Silva

Prior to this past Saturday's UFC on FOX 30 event from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, UFC president Dana White offered several updates on some interesting fighters and news. White talked about Conor McGregor, plans for Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes, Anderson Silva and more.

Below are those items from the media scrum conducted by White:

McGregor has been punished for incident

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has made amends with the courts and is expected to return to action later this year. "Notorious" was hit with community service and a fine for his role in a melee that led to two UFC fighters being forced to the hospital and damage to a vehicle.

"Conor has faced a lot of repercussions," White said. "He has lot a lot of money and time."

Asked if there was an ill-will between the two, White said "we're good." Immediately after the incident, White was shown on camera expressing his frustrations over McGregor.

As for who McGregor could meet next, reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is "the fight" White wants. He also added that placing former interim champion Tony Ferguson on the same card would be something he would "love" to do."

Plans for Cyborg-Nunes

White remains focused on putting female champions Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes together inside the Octagon, but the proposal has hit a snag. Injuries, timing and other issues are keeping officials from signing both fighters to the dotted line.

"That's the fight to make," White said. "I don't know when we'll get it done, but it's the fight to make. That's the fight I want, the fans want. We'll get it done."

Silva ready to compete again

Anderson Silva was told he'll be cleared to return to action in November after serving a suspension for taking a contaminated supplement last year. The former UFC middleweight champion has won 17 of 21 UFC fights and is 34-8 overall.

"I think Silva's ready," White said. "We haven't made a fight for him, but we're talking some options."