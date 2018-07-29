John Cena Comments On True Friends, Tyler Breeze Does 'The Worm (Video), WWE Outside The Box Trailer

- Above is the trailer for the WWE Outside the Box series, which will feature animated WWE Mattel action figures. The trailer included figures of John Cena, The Undertaker, New Day, The Bar, Sasha Banks, Daniel Bryan, Bayley, and others.

- At an NXT live event in Riverside, Tyler Breeze teamed up with Heavy Machinery. After the match Otis Dozovic, Tucker Knight, and Tyler Breeze all pulled off "The Worm."

- John Cena tweeted out a comment about "In times of crisis you find out who is your friend and who isn't." In what may be related, Nikki Bella is currently looking for her own home in California after moving out of Cena's place. Cena has been promoting his upcoming film, Bumblebee, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles where he provided the voice for villain, Baron Draxum.