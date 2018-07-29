The Street Profits (Angleo Dawkins and Montez Ford) spoke with the Miami Herald about how they began working together, their NXT tag name, and Dawkins getting scouted by WWE. Here are some of the highlights:

How the team formed:

Montez Ford: "Me and [Angelo] have similarities. He looked across the room one day. I looked across the room. He's seen my work ethic. I've seen his work ethic. He likes to get down. I like to get down. That's how we formed. It's as simple as that. It's two guys who have the same everything."

Origin of their tag team name:

Angelo Dawkins: "That was definitely us. We were like, 'Yo, what would be hot right now? What should we name ourselves?' We went down the list, and as soon as we both said Street Profits, we were like, 'Oh man. That gotta nice little ring to it.'"

Montez Ford: "We're profits. We're advancing in life. We're advancing the tag team division. We're advancing the goal. We're advancing the skill. We're advancing the style. We're advancing everything. The profit is an advance, and that's what we do."

Dawkins getting scouted by WWE during his amateur wrestling days:

Angelo Dawkins: "I was an amateur wrestler at Harper College, and we were at national duals, and [WWE scout and former pro wrestling] Jerry Brisco recruits all the amateur wrestlers, because he also had an amateur [wrestling] background as well [Oklahoma State]. I was getting ready for my match. I ended up going against the number three guy in the nation, and I ended up beating him, and I remember my coach telling me, 'Hey, Hey, Jerry Brisco's here. Jerry Brisco's here.' I was like, 'Huh. Yea. Alright.' They're like, 'Vince McMahon's right hand man.' I was like, 'Right. All right. Whatever.' Then Jerry Brisco's right there. I'm like, 'Oh, snap. They weren't lying.'"

Dawkins and Ford also discussed fans experience them at live events. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.