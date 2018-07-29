Tommaso Ciampa Trashes Fan's Sign And Rates His NXT Title Match, Ronda Rousey - Mile 22 Trailer

- Above is the latest trailer for Mile 22 starring Ronda Rousey, Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, and Lauren Cohan. The film is set to release on August 17. Rousey will be making her return to WWE TV on this Monday's Raw.

- In the video below, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa headed out to the ring to a chorus of boos and negative chants. While dealing with the agitated crowd, Ciampa took a sign away from a fan, tore the sign up, and stomped on it in the ring.

- Speaking of the NXT Champion, he defeated Aleister Black earlier this week for the title, thanks to some inadvertent help from Johnny Gargano when he accidentally hit Black in the head with the title. On Twitter, Ciampa said a lot of people were asking what the rating was for the match and through Ciampa's "very sophisticated 5-star grading system" he gave it eight stars.