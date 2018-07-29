WWE Hall Of Famer Nikolai Volkoff Passes Away At 70

PWInsider is reporting WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff has passed away today at the age of 70. Volkoff had been in the hospital days prior in Maryland for treatment of dehydration and other issues.

Debuting in 1967, Volkoff worked for AWA and had multiple runs with the WWE, working for the company when it was known as the WWWF (World Wide Wrestling Federation). Playing a villainous Russian, he would most notably team up with The Iron Sheik and win the Tag Team Championship in 1985. Volkoff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Our condolences to the friends and family of Nikolai Volkoff.

Below are some videos from his wrestling career.