Brian Christopher Hospitalized After Hanging Himself In Jail

Brian Christopher, 46, was taken to the hospital last night after hanging himself in jail, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The report states that the situation is looking "dire" for Christopher, but was unable to confirm if he had passed away.

PWInsider is reporting he's not expected to recover and family members are gathering to say their goodbyes. Their report also states a WWE source confirmed the company is aware of the situation.

As noted, Christopher was arrested earlier this month for a DUI and evading police in Tennessee, according to TMZ. Lawler was reportedly speeding and swerving around 1am on July 7 and failed to stop when police tried to pull him over.

Christopher is known to WWE fans as Grand Master Sexay in the popular tag team, Too Cool, working alongside Scotty 2 Hotty (and Rikishi). He and Scotty won the WWE Tag Team Championship on one occasion.

Since his WWE departure in 2001, Lawler has had several short lived returns for the company, most recently teaming with Scotty 2 Hotty in a losing effort to The Ascension at NXT Arrival in February of 2014.