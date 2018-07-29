Former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Christopher Dead At 46

According to a source close to the family, Brian Lawler has passed away at age 46. I was informed that he has indeed passed away, but the family is not ready to release a statement yet.



Competing in the WWE as Brian Christopher, Lawler popularized himself in the Light Heavyweight Division as "Too Sexy" Brian Christopher after being a staple for the USWA promotion, following the footsteps of his father Jerry Lawler. Christopher ditched his cocky character before donning a hip-hop style persona as Grandmaster Sexay. Christopher started teaming with Scott Taylor as Too Much, and the change in character also gave them a new team name, Too Cool. The success of the team led them to a reign as WWE Tag Team Champions in 2000.

Since his release in 2001, Christopher has mostly competed for independent promotions, but made a short appearance with Taylor (Scotty 2 Hotty) in 2014 in an attempt to win the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Christopher was hospitalized after hanging himself in jail last night, and he was not expected to recover.

Christopher was 46 years old.