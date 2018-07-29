F4Wonline is reporting Brickhouse Brown has passed away this morning at the age of 57.

According to the report, nine days ago Brown flatlined on July 20 and was pronounced dead by the hospice nurse. Family and friends were notified, but while Brown's Mother, Victoria Timmins, slept next to him she heard Brown say, "Mom, I'm hungry" and continued speaking with her. The coroner was traveling to take the body at that time. The news of his passing was initially reported by close friend of the family and President of the Cauliflower Alley Club, Brian Blair.

Earlier this year, the Cauliflower Alley Club honored Brown with a Courage Award, which you can see in the video above.

Debuting in 1982 in Texas, Brown worked for multiple promotions in the 80s and 90s including AWA, USWA, and the CWA where he would feud with Terry Funk, Scott Steiner, Jerry "The King" Lawler, and others. Brown reintroduced himself to a new generation of wrestling fans through shoot interviews about his time in pro wrestling.

Our condolences to the family and friends of Brickhouse Brown.

Below are some videos from Brown's wrestling career: