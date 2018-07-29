UpUpDownDown Plays Dungeons And Dragons, Total Bellas Season Finale Preview, WWE - Instagram Gallery

- Above is the second episode of Ember Moon, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Brennan Williams playing Dungeons and Dragons.

- Last week, Total Bellas drew in 610k viewers (full recap here), up slightly from two weeks ago (594k). Below is the preview for this week's season finale.

"On the season finale, the Bella twins jet off to New Orleans for an electrifying WrestleMania where Daniel Bryan makes his long-awaited return to the WWE ring. Meanwhile, Nicole realizes her dream of being Mrs. Cena may no longer be her happily ever after."

- WWE posted this week's top 25 Instagram photos. The gallery includes: Rusev (with Lana) Zelina Vega, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus (with the IIconics).

#LaMuñeca ?? #SDLive A post shared by Zelina Vega (@zelina_vegawwe) on Jul 24, 2018 at 8:51am PDT