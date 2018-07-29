WrestlingInc.com

Fan Sells Sami Callihan's Hair (Photo), What Was WOS Wrestling Viewership?, NJPW G1 Climax Recaps

By Joshua Gagnon | July 29, 2018

- Above and below are recaps from night 9 and 10 of the G1 Climax tournament (latest standings here), which will continue Monday morning at 6am ET on NJPW World.

- WOS Wrestling premiered yesterday with Rampage defeating Grado to become the new WOS Champion. According to WOS Wrestling, the show peaked at 1.2 million viewers. The show airs Saturdays at on ITV.



Impact Slammiversary XVI Results: Austin Aries Vs. Moose, Hair Vs. Mask Match, Knockouts
See Also
Impact Slammiversary XVI Results: Austin Aries Vs. Moose, Hair Vs. Mask Match, Knockouts

- At Impact Slammiversary, Sami Callihan lost to Pentagon Jr. in a Mask vs. Hair Match. After the brutal match Pentagon ended up clipping and shaving Callihan's hair off. A fan in attendance took some of Callihan's hair and ended up selling it online for 80 Canadian Dollars (about $61 dollars). Sami was made aware of this transaction and responded, "This isn't weird or anything. I'm pretty sure someone is going to clone me."




Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top