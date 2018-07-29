Fan Sells Sami Callihan's Hair (Photo), What Was WOS Wrestling Viewership?, NJPW G1 Climax Recaps

- Above and below are recaps from night 9 and 10 of the G1 Climax tournament (latest standings here), which will continue Monday morning at 6am ET on NJPW World.

- WOS Wrestling premiered yesterday with Rampage defeating Grado to become the new WOS Champion. According to WOS Wrestling, the show peaked at 1.2 million viewers. The show airs Saturdays at on ITV.

NEWS JUST IN!!! @WOSWrestling is set to be the highest rating British Wrestling TV show in over 30 years. Peaking at nearly 1.2million viewers, before repeats and catch up. Thanks for all your support! Tune in next Saturday at 5pm @ITV @WeAreSTV #WOSWrestling #BritishWrestling — WOS Wrestling (@WOSWrestling) July 29, 2018

- At Impact Slammiversary, Sami Callihan lost to Pentagon Jr. in a Mask vs. Hair Match. After the brutal match Pentagon ended up clipping and shaving Callihan's hair off. A fan in attendance took some of Callihan's hair and ended up selling it online for 80 Canadian Dollars (about $61 dollars). Sami was made aware of this transaction and responded, "This isn't weird or anything. I'm pretty sure someone is going to clone me."

A fan is attempting to sell @TheSamiCallihan hair from Slammiversary



(The434) pic.twitter.com/EhkqAcNYZH — ????? (@xRobsonHD) July 28, 2018