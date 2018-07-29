Ricochet Could Be Significantly Helping NXT Live Show Attendance

Ricochet is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and his arrival in NXT got a lot of people talking. His name is apparently helping to sell a lot of tickets as well.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio how he has heard Ricochet's involvement in NXT has boosted ticket sales for live shows.

"Ricochet may be strong anyway all things considered," Meltzer said. "I know that the house shows from what I understand it always feels like [he's a top babyface]. I've heard people tell me that a lot of the shows are drawing a lot better because of Ricochet. Even though Ricochet's not even on the shows, they're drawing better. That's kinda like the feeling."

The One And Only became a two-time Lucha Underground Champion as Prince Puma, but he also made a name for himself as Ricochet before coming to WWE. He gained much notoriety after his match against Will Ospreay during NJPW's 2016 Battle Of The Super Juniors.

Ricochet's transition into the WWE Performance Center was a smooth one which he spoke about along with his career goals during an interview with WWE.com shortly after NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

"[The transition has] really not been difficult at all," Ricochet said. "Maybe because everyone at the WWE Performance Center, from the talent to the coaches, have been super cool and have helped me with everything. I can't thank them enough.

"Honestly, when I first started, I never thought I'd make it to the WWE. So now that I am here, my only goal is to become the best performer I can be and try to be an inspiration for my son and anyone, really, who doesn't think their dreams are possible because of where they're from or their circumstances. If I can inspire even one person to follow their dreams, then it will all be worth it!"

The 29-year-old professional wrestler joined a packed developmental system with names like EC3, Shayna Baszler, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa requiring a spotlight. Ricochet has excelled in TakeOver encounters so far and he will have another chance as he faces Adam Cole for the NXT North American Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 on August 18.

