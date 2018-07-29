WWE Comments On Brian Christopher's Passing

As noted, Brian Christopher - known to WWE fans as Grandmaster Sexay - passed away today at the age of 46. He was rushed to the hospital after reportedly hanging himself while in jail due to a DUI and evading police charge from earlier this month.

WWE remembered Christopher with the following announcement on their website:

"WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool's Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away. Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler's family, friends and fans."

To update the story, F4WOnline reported that Christopher was pronounced brain dead earlier this morning and put on life support for a period of time. The decision was then made to pull him off life support and he officially passed away around 4:40pm ET, according to PWInsider and Brian's brother, Kevin Lawler.