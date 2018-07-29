Spoilers** NXT UK Tapings From Cambridge (7/29)

Here are spoilers from today's NXT UK Tapings from Cambridge.

* Killer Kelly defeated Millie McKenzie (Dark Match)

* Ligero defeated "Wild Boar" Mike Hitchman

* Moustache Mountain defeated Sam Gradwell and Saxon Huxley

* Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels

* Backstage video shown, Travis Banks had been attacked, gets checked on by Johnny Saint.

* Mark Andrews defeated Wolfgang - Post-match, Coffey Brothers attack Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster out for the save. Wolfgang ends up siding with the Coffey Brothers and helps beat up Webster and Andrews.

Coffeys beat down Mark, Webster tries to save, Wolfgang reluctantly goes in after, then fully turns on Webster and Andrews. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/wFKntPYCVj — Dei Owen (@TheDeiOwen) July 29, 2018

* Jordan Devlin defeated Tucker

* Zack Gibson defeated Amir Jordan - Post-match, Gibson cuts a promo and trashes the crowd, Trent Seven comes out and challenges him to a match, but Gibson heads off.

* Dave Mastiff defeated Damien Wheeler

* Ligero defeated James Drake

* Aston Smith comes out for a match, but gets attacked on the stage by the Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang. The group cuts a promo.

* Eddie Dennis defeated Sid Scala



* Jordan Devlin defeated Kenny Williams

* Toni Storm defeated Dakota Kai - Post-match, Jinny attacks Kai out by the stage and runs off.

Toni Storm def. Dakota Kai. Jinny attacks Kai after the match. Toni saves. Loud chants of "women's wrestling" and "Evoluion".



Good match. Kai is incredible live. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/eE7gNgLnib — Dei Owen (@TheDeiOwen) July 29, 2018

* Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang defeated Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster, and Aston Smith

* Pete Dunne defeated Danny Burch to retain the WWE UK Championship in the main event.