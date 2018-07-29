Triple H, Ric Flair, The Iron Sheik, Big E And Others React To Nikolai Volkoff's Passing

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff passed away today at the age of 70. Volkoff had been hospitalized and released days prior for treatment of dehydration and other issues.

Below are reactions to Volkoff's passing from Triple H, Ric Flair, The Iron Sheik, Natalya, Big E, and others.

Nikolai entertained while inciting anger in fans all across the @WWE Universe as an in-ring competitor, but backstage he was a gentle and thoughtful family man. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/ItHtCpA1KU — Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2018

MY BEST FRIEND. MY PARTNER. MY BROTHER. WE GET MORE HEAT THAN ANYONE ON EARTH. I TRUST HIM WITH MY LIFE. HE TAKE CARE OF ME WHEN I WAS DOWN. I MISS YOU FOREVER ?? pic.twitter.com/pp7ZgQRDnb — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 29, 2018

Nikolai Volkoff, One Of The Really Nice Men In The History Of Our Business. Rest In Peace ???? pic.twitter.com/gdhv7z8URC — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 29, 2018

Nikolai Volkoff was a solid wrestler, and more than that, a good man. He will be greatly missed. Rest in peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/Kt76MgnrI2 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) July 29, 2018

Sad to hear the passing of @WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff

Celebrate his life

Watch his greatness on @WWENetwork and all please rise as he sings the Russian National Anthem pic.twitter.com/0m5US6D0tw — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 29, 2018

RIP to a prince of a man, Nikolai Volkoff. You could always find his hotel room because he was always cooking something. He is in the yellow shirt in this pic. pic.twitter.com/CDCfWRmWsh — Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat (@real_steamboat) July 29, 2018

I always loved our conversations backstage ... Nikolai Volkoff was so special to my dad and the entire Hart family. We will miss you, Nikolai. My thoughts and condolences go out to Niko'ai's family. ?? pic.twitter.com/WfMd4FDowb — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 29, 2018

Nikolai Volkoff was one of the nicest people I've ever met, in this industry or otherwise. Always brought a smile to my face to see him when we were in Baltimore. Condolences to his loved ones. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) July 29, 2018