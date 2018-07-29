WrestlingInc.com

Triple H, Ric Flair, The Iron Sheik, Big E And Others React To Nikolai Volkoff's Passing

By Joshua Gagnon | July 29, 2018

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff passed away today at the age of 70. Volkoff had been hospitalized and released days prior for treatment of dehydration and other issues.

WWE On Nikolai Volkoff Passing Away, Videos From His Career
See Also
WWE On Nikolai Volkoff Passing Away, Videos From His Career

Below are reactions to Volkoff's passing from Triple H, Ric Flair, The Iron Sheik, Natalya, Big E, and others.












Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top