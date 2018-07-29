WrestlingInc.com

Triple H Comments On Brian Christopher's Passing, District Attorney Requesting Investigation

By Joshua Gagnon | July 29, 2018

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced earlier this evening at the request of Mark Davidson, the 25th District Attorney General, they have an ongoing investigation into the events surrounding the death of Brian Christopher. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also released a statement earlier today.

"Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon."

As noted, Christopher - known to WWE fans as Grandmaster Sexay - passed away today at the age of 46. He was rushed to the hospital after reportedly hanging himself while in jail. He was in jail due to a DUI and evading police charge from earlier this month.

On Twitter, Triple H commented on Christopher's passing, calling it "a tragic loss of life."




