NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 11): Kazuchika Okada Vs. Michael Elgin, Jay White Vs. Adam Page

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Here are the tournament results from night 11:

* Bad Luck Fale defeated Togi Makabe

* Jay White defeated Hangman Page

* Minoru Suzuki defeated EVIL

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Michael Elgin

A Block Standings

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 10

* EVIL 8

* Jay White 8

* Minoru Suzuki 8

* Kazuchika Okada 8

* Bad Luck Fale 6

* Michael Elgin 4

* Togi Makabe 4

* Hangman Page 2

* YOSHI-HASHI 2

B Block Standings

* Kenny Omega 10

* Tetsuya Naito 8

* SANADA 6

* Zack Sabre Jr. 6

* Kota Ibushi 6

* Tomohiro Ishii 4

* Hirooki Goto 4

* Tama Tonga 2

* Toru Yano 2

* Juice Robinson 2

The next G1 show will be Wednesday at 5:30am ET live on NJPW World, here's the next set of tournament matches.

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tama Tonga

* Juice Robinson vs. SANADA

* Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito

* Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hirooki Goto vs. Kota Ibushi