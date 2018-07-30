Cody Rhodes Helps Fan Get To 'All In,' NJPW Star Off G1 Tour, Kazuchika Okada Vs. Evil Full Match

- Above is the full match between Kazuchika Okada and EVIL from last year's G1 Climax tournament. EVIL would end up getting the surprise victory over Okada by hitting an STO for the pinfall victory.

- NJPW announced Jado (who has been out of action since July 20) will be out for the remainder of the G1 Climax tour with an injury to his left foot. He was scheduled to be in a big 6-man tag match on August 11 where he would team with YOSHI-HASHI and Kazuchika Okada against Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, and Tomoaki Honma. Gedo will be his replacement in that match.

- Cody Rhodes really wants people to come to "All In" and showed that earlier today by helping a fan get to the September 1 event. Apparently, the fan had purchased a ticket, but ended up not having enough for travel/hotel, Rhodes stepped in and sent enough money so they could come and enjoy the show.

@CodyRhodes I bought a ticket to All In. From the way things are looking, I'm not gonna have enough funds for travel or hotel. It's literally devastating. But I'm still glad I got the ticket, cause it helps you guys. Take it easy man and have 1 hell of a show. — Josh O'Neill (@The_Axem_Ranger) July 30, 2018

What's your budget to get there & your PayPal? https://t.co/swYtSsO441 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 30, 2018

Sent you a lil' something. Enjoy yourself. Me & @MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB w/the whole crew involved intend to make this count. No wrestling fan should miss it. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 30, 2018

Oh my god... — Josh O'Neill (@The_Axem_Ranger) July 30, 2018