UFC Champ Wants To 'Change' Conor McGregor's Face, Daniel Cormier Planning Fight, TJ Dillashaw

- UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made it known that he has some specific plans for Conor McGregor if the two are paired together inside the Octagon.

Nurmagomedov, who became the champion with a win over Al Iaquinta earlier this year, talked with reporters in Calgary, Alberta, Canada after UFC on FOX 30 this past weekend.

"I can't believe we're gong to fight," Nurmagomedov said. "I really want this guy. (I want to) make him humble, teach him a little bit and not only smash, but change his face. I want to change his face."

Nurmagomedov is looking to fight as early as October and UFC 229, which takes place in Las Vegas. The bout has also been reported for November and Madison Square Garden in New York City.

- UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is looking to fight in 2018 despite Brock Lesnar not being likely to be cleared in that time. Instead, "DC" is interested in putting his 205-pound title on the line.

"When and where Corey Anderson?" Cormier said while working the FOX Sports desk this past weekend. "When and where, (Ilir) Latifi? When and where Anthony Smith? When and where, all of them. All of them at some point this year."

Cormier even went ahead and figured out how to determine his No. 1 contender, adding "take a piece of steak, put it in the Octagon. Whoever wins, get the title fight."

After that defense, Cormier wants to fight Lesnar in early 2019 before retiring in March when he turned 40 years old.

- TJ Dillashaw will defend his bantamweight title this Saturday night at UFC 227 against Cody Garbrandt. The bout will serve as a rematch from Los Angeles and the Staples Center. On social media recently, Dillashaw made it known he plans to make Garbrandt "respect your elders."