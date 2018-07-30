Lana Challenges Zelina Vega For SmackDown (Video), Walk With Elias Documentary, WWE Heat Top 10

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring moments from Sunday Night Heat.

- WWE Network will premiere their one-hour "Walk With Elias: The Documentary" special after RAW goes off the air tonight. Below is the synopsis:

"Follow in the footsteps of Elias during the making of his new album, Walk With Elias, along the road to WrestleMania!"

See Also Lana On How Ronda Rousey Has Helped The WWE Women's Division

- Lana and Zelina Vega have continued to feud on social media. Below is a new video from Lana, challenging Vega to a face off on Tuesday's SmackDown, with responses from Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas: