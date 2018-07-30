Lana Challenges Zelina Vega For SmackDown (Video), Walk With Elias Documentary, WWE Heat Top 10

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring moments from Sunday Night Heat.
- WWE Network will premiere their one-hour "Walk With Elias: The Documentary" special after RAW goes off the air tonight. Below is the synopsis:
"Follow in the footsteps of Elias during the making of his new album, Walk With Elias, along the road to WrestleMania!"
- Lana and Zelina Vega have continued to feud on social media. Below is a new video from Lana, challenging Vega to a face off on Tuesday's SmackDown, with responses from Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas:
What do you say @Zelina_VegaWWE ????? ?? pic.twitter.com/yh6ahzuxeE— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 30, 2018
La Muñeca!!! you are the best of the best!! @Zelina_VegaWWE you know!!!???????????? #Tranquila https://t.co/x2QxowFQfF— Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) July 30, 2018
