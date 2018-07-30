If you missed the previous episode, click here for a recap.

* Nick Jackson goes to use the restroom and is interrupted by Burnard the Business Bear.

* Matt Jackson shows off the Young Bucks children's book.

* Nick celebrates his 29th birthday by taking the week off to hang with family and friends.

* SoCal Uncensored complain about being in Atlanta, Georgia and can't wait to get back home.

* Juice Robinson bumps into Taka Michinoku and asked if actually "choppy choppy" Val Venis back in the day in "WWF." Taka said he did and also did that to someone else, Juice tries to get it out of him, but Take says it was a long time ago and he forgot. Robinson decides it was Flash Funk and heads off.

* The Young Bucks do a fan signing, one of the fans bring a "Justice for Joey" sign for Joey Ryan.

* Adam Page has nightmares about what he did to Joey Ryan. He's walking around in a panic (still without shoes) and sees Kenny Omega. Page wonders how Omega is undefeated in the G1 when he's only won one match via DQ. Omega says he's been kind of cheating because he has the right mindset after reading "The Will to Keep Winning." Omega says he'll give it to him after the G1, Page needs it now, gets more agitated, and says he'd kill for it. Omega gives him the book.

* Brandi is talking with her best friend, Flip Gordon, about not making it to "All In." The Young Bucks walk in and try to cheer Flip up and give him props about his title match Nick Aldis. Flip heads off all sad, Brandi wonders if they're something they can do to get him on the card.

* Marty Scurll is trying to put on some weight by eating beef jerky. Nick Aldis smacks it out of his hand and says he needs to start eating like a man and needs to get some size if he's going to have a chance against Kazuchika Okada. Aldis says he needs to learn the secret to size, Scurll responds "steroids?" Aldis says "no" and hands him a box of donuts, "calories."

* Nick Jackson celebrates his birthday and gets a Luigi birthday cake. Nick says 'I was hoping for Mario, that's like saying I'm the Marty Jannetty of the team." Matt was the one who bought the cake and slowly backs out of the room.

* Okada is asked about his match with Scurll. Okada says he's small, short, and asks if he's a junior heavyweight. Thinks maybe it's his last match before Scurll goes to 205 Live.

* Cody Rhodes talks about running for 2020, says it's been a disaster and stressful. Rhodes asks his advisers for help on the situation. The biggest issue is his running mate is a bear. His advisers say if he suspends the campaign, then they quit. Despite this being a somewhat serious segment, Cody is trying not to laugh throughout the whole thing.

* Back to Nick's party, he gets some headphones. Nick then tells Matt the match he really wants at "All In" for his birthday gift. It will be Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi!

Below is the updated "All In" card:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)