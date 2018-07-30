Alexa Bliss Recalls Her First Interaction With Vince McMahon

Alexa Bliss is a product of the WWE Performance Center and after starting her journey in 2013, she was called up to the SmackDown Brand in the 2016 WWE Draft. Bliss recalls her first interaction with Vince McMahon as an example of his unique humor when Vince asked her if he should follow her example and dye his hair pink.

The Raw Women's Champion recently appeared on Miami's AM 790 The Ticket when she discussed her first encounter with The Chairman Of The Board. Bliss wasn't ready to meet Mr. McMahon, but the short conversation the two had is a moment Bliss will never forget.

"I was coloring my hair extensions," Bliss said. "[My hair] was out of my head, I'm painting it on a table and he was walking out of a meeting, I was on the main roster. I'm dying my hair because my hair is really short, whatever. I was dying my hair extensions and I'm painting them pink, right?

"Vince walks up and I'm like, 'Oh, hello.' He was so nice about it, he was like, 'do you think I need some?' and he pointed at his hair for pink hair... 'Ah, no you look great,' and I keep painting them and he's like, 'Ha -- great!' Then he just walks away and I was like, 'Oh god.'"

McMahon said during a 2014 interview on the Steve Austin Podcast that his favorite thing is the look on someone's face as he pushes them into a swimming pool with all their clothes on. His sense of humor is the stuff of legend and Bliss said Mr. McMahon is "so sweet." Vince might always be in a business mindset, but moments of humor are never too far away.

"He's so sweet," Bliss continued. "He's business, he's straight business, but he always has his moments that he just makes you laugh and that was my first time meeting him. He just looked at me like first off, what are you doing? I was like, 'hi I'm painting my hair,' and he was like, 'do I need some?' I was like, 'oh gosh, okay.'"

