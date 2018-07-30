Sheriff Says There Was 'No Indication' Brian Christopher Was Suicidal At Time Of Death

The NBC affiliate in Memphis reports that Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen has released a statement on the death former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher Lawler. Lawler passed away at the age of 46 on Sunday after trying to hang himself in jail the night before. Lawler had been incarcerated since his July 7th arrest for DUI, driving on a revoked license & evading arrest.

Doolen noted that Lawler was placed in a cell by himself because of his "notoriety" and that the department had no indication that he was suicidal. Lawler was not on suicide watch. Lawler was given CPR and rushed to the hospital where he later passed, surrounded by family, including his dad, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

See Also Jerry Lawler Wanted To Help Brian Christopher Get A Job At WWE Performance Center

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances around Lawler's death. They issued the following statement: