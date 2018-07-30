Former TNA Knockouts Champion And Others Confirmed For The Mae Young Classic

WWE has announced three new competitors for The Mae Young Classic - former TNA Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne (Ashley Rayne), Priscilla Kelly and Xia Brookside (daughter to WWE Coach Robbie Brookside).

The 2018 MYC takes place in early August to air later this summer on the WWE Network. The finals will air on October 28th at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

WWE now has 23 talents confirmed for the 32-woman tournament - Rayne, Kelly, Brookside, Meiko Satomura, Toni Storm, Isla Dawn, Zeuxis, Lacey Lane, Karen Q, Mia Yim, Killer Kelly, Mercedes Martinez, Kavita Devi, Kaitlyn, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, Nicole Matthews, Jinny, Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban and Reina Gonzalez. Crystal was previously announced but removed from WWE's listing.

Below is WWE's announcement on the latest three competitors: