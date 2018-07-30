Flip Gordon Signs New ROH Deal, The Young Bucks Get Called Out, Rey Mysterio Note, Juice Robinson

- A few days ago a clip of Juice Robinson made the rounds of him saying he's never going back to WWE. Above is the post-match G1 Special interview from July 7 that included those comments from Robinson. Juice also spoke about how he was able to defeat Jay White and win the IWGP US Championship. Just a note, the above video is NSFW.

- According to PWInsider, Flip Gordon has signed a 2-year deal with Ring of Honor that will keep him with the company through 2020. Gordon has been attempting to get booked for the "All In" September 1 show, but has been coming up short. Most recently, he challenged for Nick Aldis' NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, but would lose the match.

- Northeast Wrestling Under the Stars tour will feature Rey Mysterio on August 3 (Norwich, CT) against Darby Allin and August 4 (Wappingers Falls, NY) against Flip Gordon. You can check out more info on each show by clicking here. As noted, Mysterio will team with Bandido and Fenix to face The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi at "All In."

- Konnan was on the Keepin It 100 podcast and challenged The Young Bucks to face LAX on Chris Jericho's Cruise in October. Jericho would later make this match official.

"Now that I think about it, my Young Buckaroos, my little pretties, they have wrestled my boys, they've wrestled Rey, my other boys Pentagon and Fenix, but they haven't faced LAX," Konnan said. "Have they ever bled? I'd like to see them in some sort of first blood ... Yeah, I'd like to see them bleed. I've never seen them bleed and I think my LAX... 'cause you look at them and they look like they couldn't tear up a chicken at a luau, but you know they're tough because they've got that New Japan style. But the street s--t, that's LAX and I don't think they can hang with us there.

"So I'm gonna put that out there. Young Bucks meet LAX on international waters, first blood, first death whatever the hell you wanna call it, and let's do this 'cause I think bro, I'll tell you what, the Young Bucks would be like currency in the pen, 'cause you could get like honeybuns for them or a cup of soup. All right, Young Bucks we're calling you out. 5150 hasta la muerte y después. You can stop a revolutionary but you can't stop a revolution. Boom, we're serious like a late period. Bring it."