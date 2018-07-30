Sting Says He Could Still Have A Good Match With The Undertaker; Talks Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon

Sting was interviewed on the latest episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. During the interview, Sting talked about growing up in Southern California after moving from Nebraska, how he handled living in a dysfunctional family and more. You can download and listen to the full interview by clicking here, they sent us these highlights.

Meeting Hulk Hogan without knowing about his star power:

"When I grew up, where I grew up in Southern California, we did not have pro wrestling on TV. I didn't know what it was. I ended up in my early young adult years co-owning a Gold's Gym in San Fernando Valley with a guy named Ed Connors who was the treasurer of Gold's Gym in Venice Beach. I managed the gym and I ended up being partners with him and this big big dude with blonde hair would come in and work out and the gym would freak out and say, "Oh my gosh, don't you know who that is? It's the guy from the Rocky movie! That's Hulk Hogan!" I go, "Okay, I know the Rocky movie and I know that guy, but I don't know who Hulk Hogan is!"

What made him not go to WWE at first:

"Number one, WCW would always give me what I asked for. I knew that the commitment that I would have to make with Vince was being gone a lot more, a lot more time on the road, a lot more time away. With WCW at the time, I was able to kind of tailor make my schedule to something that I could tolerate and something that was easier for my family at the time. Financially they always gave me what I wanted, but I was really close to leaving on a few different occasions and I was ready. If WCW didn't give me what I wanted, then I was willing to take that risk and go to WWE. One of the other reasons why I never did, I always talked about this as well, I at the time-and I still don't know if it's accurate or not, but I thought that Vince wanted me as a talent to undermine WCW more than he wanted me as a talent working for him."

His reaction when he finally came to WWE:

"I was shocked at how everyone treated me. I met the entire PR department up there in the big building in Connecticut. I went up there and met everybody and everyone-it wasn't false, it was real. The enthusiasm, I mean everybody was just pumped to have me there and I felt pretty secure about it. They treated me well and Vince has been nothing but respectful and good to me all these years. By the time I ended up coming up there, he was the same way. When I went up there the first time, he wanted me to come in and say hello to him. He even wanted to produce and direct a lot of my spots that I did."

If he is done wrestling or not:

"Yeah, I'm really done. I mean my neck doesn't bother me at all. For the first couple of months after the match, I had an ache that would go down to the left side of my neck and down into my left trap. It was like a dull ache that was just there all the time and it was hard to sleep. I don't have any side effects, any trouble so all I know is the neurosurgeon said, "You are so lucky there wasn't a catastrophe that happened."

"I got to be careful and it's sad too because even at my age I feel like I could still go, I could still have a real good Undertaker match for example. We could tell an incredible story with both the chemics and the mystique of both of them. I've had these ideas for 20 years, some of the ideas I have in my head. It would be something that people would talk about for a long time, but I'm satisfied. I'm happy with the way things turned out. I did have my WWE run, it was short, but I had one. I did WrestleMania, I wrestled Seth Rollins, I wrestled for the WWE World Title, so I can't complain."