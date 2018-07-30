Zelina Vega To Make Main Roster In-Ring Debut On WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega will make her main roster in-ring debut on this week's WWE SmackDown. The former Thea Trinidad will face Lana after the recent back & forth between the two on Twitter.
As seen below, SmackDown General Manager Paige announced the match on Twitter today:
Well. @Zelina_VegaWWE and @LanaWWE have certainly been ... ahem... vocal about their feelings this weekend. SO let's take this off the internet and bring it into the ring. I am making it official. Zelina vs. Lana TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 30, 2018
Below is the recent back & forth between Lana and Vega on Twitter, including new comments from Lana:
Oh & @Zelina_VegaWWE you can kiss my RAVISHING ..... You couldn't bury my hopes & dreams even if your entire human existence depended on it! pic.twitter.com/dDFV42SETU— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 30, 2018
What do you say @Zelina_VegaWWE ????? ?? pic.twitter.com/yh6ahzuxeE— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 30, 2018
La Muñeca!!! you are the best of the best!! @Zelina_VegaWWE you know!!!???????????? #Tranquila https://t.co/x2QxowFQfF— Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) July 30, 2018
Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) July 30, 2018
Allllll naturallll!!! Getting my workout in before #WWEWildwood definitely brought out some Latin fire ????— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) July 28, 2018
Hey @LanaWWE this ones for you sweetie ;) pic.twitter.com/GjvNjQYEDO
. @Zelina_VegaWWE ?? pic.twitter.com/Eg03t7Qtz6— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 30, 2018