Zelina Vega To Make Main Roster In-Ring Debut On WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega will make her main roster in-ring debut on this week's WWE SmackDown. The former Thea Trinidad will face Lana after the recent back & forth between the two on Twitter.

As seen below, SmackDown General Manager Paige announced the match on Twitter today:

Well. @Zelina_VegaWWE and @LanaWWE have certainly been ... ahem... vocal about their feelings this weekend. SO let's take this off the internet and bring it into the ring. I am making it official. Zelina vs. Lana TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 30, 2018

Below is the recent back & forth between Lana and Vega on Twitter, including new comments from Lana:

Oh & @Zelina_VegaWWE you can kiss my RAVISHING ..... You couldn't bury my hopes & dreams even if your entire human existence depended on it! pic.twitter.com/dDFV42SETU — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 30, 2018