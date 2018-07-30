WrestlingInc.com

Zelina Vega To Make Main Roster In-Ring Debut On WWE SmackDown

By Marc Middleton | July 30, 2018

Zelina Vega will make her main roster in-ring debut on this week's WWE SmackDown. The former Thea Trinidad will face Lana after the recent back & forth between the two on Twitter.

As seen below, SmackDown General Manager Paige announced the match on Twitter today:


Below is the recent back & forth between Lana and Vega on Twitter, including new comments from Lana:







