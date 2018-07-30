WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey Hypes Brock Lesnar's Return, WWE Pulls Mae Young Classic Competitor, More For RAW

By Marc Middleton | July 30, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.

- We've noted how Vernice Gabriel was announced by WWE for The Mae Young Classic, using the name Crystal, but she was removed shortly after the announcement. PWInsider has confirmed that she will not be participating in this year's tournament. No word yet on why she was pulled.

- Ronda Rousey tweeted the following to hype tonight's RAW from Miami, which will feature her return from the storyline suspension along with the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to confront Roman Reigns:


