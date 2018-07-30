WrestlingInc.com

Madison Rayne On Making Her WWE Debut, Elias Documentary Bonus Scene, WWE Stock Takes A Hit

By Marc Middleton | July 30, 2018

- Above is a bonus scene from the WWE Network's "Walk With Elias" documentary that premieres tonight after RAW. This clip features Elias at the Complex offices for his recent interviews.

- WWE stock was down 3.90% today, closing at $78.50 per share. Today's high was $81.75 and the low was $77.79.

Former TNA Knockouts Champion And Others Confirmed For The Mae Young Classic
See Also
Former TNA Knockouts Champion And Others Confirmed For The Mae Young Classic

- As noted, former TNA Knockouts Champion Ashley Rayne (Madison Rayne) was announced for WWE's Mae Young Classic today. She tweeted the following on making her WWE debut:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top