Madison Rayne On Making Her WWE Debut, Elias Documentary Bonus Scene, WWE Stock Takes A Hit

- Above is a bonus scene from the WWE Network's "Walk With Elias" documentary that premieres tonight after RAW. This clip features Elias at the Complex offices for his recent interviews.

- WWE stock was down 3.90% today, closing at $78.50 per share. Today's high was $81.75 and the low was $77.79.

- As noted, former TNA Knockouts Champion Ashley Rayne (Madison Rayne) was announced for WWE's Mae Young Classic today. She tweeted the following on making her WWE debut: