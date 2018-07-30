Cain Velasquez was training at the WWE Performance Center earlier this month, but the reason Velasquez's visit had more to do with making a statement to the UFC.

Dave Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio that the former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion is currently negotiating a new deal with the UFC. Meltzer said Velasquez, who defeated Brock Lesnar for the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 121 in 2010, was at the Performance Center because Velasquez "wanted to show UFC that he's got other options."

While at the WWE PC, Velasquez learned pro wrestling techniques with Norman Smiley and took part in a DDP Yoga class taught by WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. He also worked out in the Performance Center's weight room and attended the last night of NXT's television tapings at Full Sail University.

"My experience has been amazing," Velasquez told WWE.com. "I'm just looking forward to being here and learning as much as I can. I've been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it."