Alexa Bliss On Hulk Hogan Being Reinstated Into WWE HOF, Miles Kane Talks Working With Finn Balor

- As noted, Finn Balor is featured in English musician Mikes Kane's music video, Cry On My Guitar, which you can watch in the video above. It is the third track to be taken from Kane's new solo album Coup De Grace, which out August 10th on Virgin EMI. Kane spends most of the video fighting with Balor. Miles discussed working with Balor on the video.

"I loved every minute making this video with my good friend and wrestling hero Finn Bálor and directing genius Brook Linder", said Miles. "I felt like I was in a Bond movie. Cry on my Guitar is the prequel to my video Loaded, I always wanted to make videos that told a story, like a mini-series or movie."

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been doing media today to promote tonight's RAW in Miami. While speaking to AM 790 The Ticket this morning, Bliss discussed WWE reinstating Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I think it's great, you know he has built such an empire for himself in WWE and is such an icon in WWE," Bliss said. "I feel like it's great that he's back in WWE family because that's what we are, we're a family. Everyone loves everyone, we're just one big dysfunctional family so when someone leaves it's obviously upsetting. But you know, time heals all and people are very happy when people come back and I think with such an icon, I think it's a good thing."