Velvet Sky On Why WWE Never Signed Her

The Beautiful People members Angelina Love and Velvet Sky were recent guests on the Press Slam podcast and discussed their time in Impact and various other topics. Love and Sky confirmed that they will be attending Starrcast during the weekend of "All In", and started accepting bookings again as a team due to the fan response.

Although Angelina Love is still competing in the indies occasionally, Velvet Sky stated that she has retired from in-ring action. Moreover, she also shared her thoughts on the current WWE product.

"I am retired from in-ring action, but that doesn't mean that there's not a non-wrestling role for me in The Beautiful People out there still," said Velvet. "Slammiversary was really, really good... the talent killed it. And I feel like a Ring of Honor, Impact [Wrestling], this is just my opinion, like Ring of Honor or Impact Wrestling type of company is more of my personal flavor than WWE. WWE, it's just not the same love that I once had of the company. So, I feel like an Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor type of role would be more of my personal style or flavor. That's just me."

When asked if there could be anyone else to join The Beautiful People faction, they stated that although Madison Rayne and Cute Kip (Billy Gunn) will always be with them, "no one, as far as a new beautiful person" will join, Sky said. She added that they might have a beautiful person lackey or gopher, but "as far as an actual Beautiful People character, it's just Angelina and I," said Sky.

Sky added that WWE would not be a good place for her right now because she does not want to be told what to do creatively, and she would not have the creative freedom she would have in Impact or ROH. She said that she has no desire to go to WWE, and she knows that the feeling is mutual but she is "totally fine with that" because she has accomplished everything that she has set out to do. Sky also stated why she feels WWE never signed her and Love.

"This is like the million dollar question: How come The Beautiful People were never in the WWE," said Sky. "Well, it's because [WWE] wanted to create their own version of what is already out there that they see that works. And, The Beautiful People, Angelina and I, we would never want The Beautiful People to be tainted or twisted or anything that I feel WWE would try to do to us if we were ever there. We would never be allowed to be The Beautiful People. The entrance? Forget it. We'd never be able to let the pigeons loose there. It wouldn't work there, and like I said, they've created their own version of The Beautiful People, so they even knew that we worked."

Love stated that they are "super protective of the gimmick" because they know what works, and Sky chimed in and said that WWE knows what works too because they have "recreated us twice already." When asked who WWE used to recreate them, Sky mentioned LayCool and, currently, the IIconics.

"Back when we were still in TNA, it was LayCool, and now it's the IIconics," said Sky. "It's the same kind of mean, 'I'm better than you', the whispering, the pointing, the laughing, the humiliating. I mean, especially in the middle of our Beautiful People peak is when they created LayCool. They were kinda doing the similar antics, the humiliating the girls, the heel role. I mean, it's very flattering, I must say it's flattering that what we have is such high demand that they tried to take the ball and gave it to the girls that are there now."

Sky stated that the WWE versions of The Beautiful People – which are toned-down versions, in her opinion – is why they as a team were never brought into the company.

