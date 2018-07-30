WWE Star Hospitalized?, Dolph Ziggler Vs. Sarah Tiana Roast Battle (Video), WWE Touts YouTube Subs

- As seen above, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler went at it with Sarah Tiana on Comedy Central's Roast Battle this weekend.

- WWE issued the following to tout 30 million subscribers on YouTube:

WWE's official YouTube Channel reaches 30 million subscribers Thirty million WWE fans can't be wrong. WWE's official YouTube channel reached yet another major milestone when it gained its 30 millionth subscriber on the popular video site. With highlights from Raw, SmackDown LIVE, pay-per-views, NXT and 205 Live, exclusive interview clips, WWE NOW, as well as original series like WWE Formerly Known As, My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar, WWE Game Night and more, WWE's YouTube channel is an amazing destination for any member of the WWE Universe! With more than 24 billion views and now 30 million subscribers, it's clear that WWE's presence on YouTube is only getting stronger.

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali tweeted the following photo from the hospital today but there's no word yet on what he was in for: