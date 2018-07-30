WWE Star Injured, WWE NXT Pays Tribute To Brian Lawler & Nikolai Volkoff (Video), Elias Records

- WWE posted this behind-the-scenes footage of Elias recording his recent "Walk With Elias" album, which featured four songs and has climbed the charts on iTunes and Spotify.

- WWE has announced that Lince Dorado recently suffered a ruptured thumb ligament. No word yet on when he suffered the injury or if he will miss any ring time but the WWE website notes that Dorado will have to wear a small cast.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff passed away on Sunday at the age of 70 while former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Christopher Lawler passed away at the age of 46. Below is video of WWE NXT paying tribute to Lawler and Volkoff at last night's live event in Phoenix: