Hulk Hogan Jokes About Invading Monday Night RAW Tonight, Why Hogan Is In Miami

As noted, Hulk Hogan is in Miami tonight, which also happens to be the site of tonight's Monday Night RAW.

Hogan noted on Twitter that he was in Miami to film a music video with French DJ Cedric Gervais. He also posted the video below, teasing stopping by tonight's RAW at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

"We've got Monday Night RAW in Miami, I might have to go invade Monday Night RAW," Hogan said. "[I'll] step in, win the World title in Miami Beach. Maybe so, maybe not."

Hogan hasn't publicly appeared for WWE since addressing the locker room backstage at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view earlier this month. His last public appearance for the company was at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, where he reformed the nWo with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to assist Sting in his match against Triple H at the event. WWE terminated their contract with Hogan four months later before a tape containing him making racist remarks was made public.