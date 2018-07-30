Title Match Added To WWE SummerSlam PPV

205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick announced that Cedric Alexander will defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Drew Gulak at SummerSlam on August 19th.
"We have a WWE Cruiserweight Championship match set," Maverick said. "It will be the best submission specialist Drew Gulak challenging the champion, Cedric Alexander. I am proud to announce that the match will take place at the biggest party of the summer in Brooklyn, NY at SummerSlam."
WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card for the event:
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Championship
AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe
WWE RAW Women's Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Bar, The Usos, or The New Day
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Ownes
If Strowman loses, Owens gets the MITB case.
Rumored:
Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz