Title Match Added To WWE SummerSlam PPV

205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick announced that Cedric Alexander will defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Drew Gulak at SummerSlam on August 19th.

"We have a WWE Cruiserweight Championship match set," Maverick said. "It will be the best submission specialist Drew Gulak challenging the champion, Cedric Alexander. I am proud to announce that the match will take place at the biggest party of the summer in Brooklyn, NY at SummerSlam."

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card for the event:

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Bar, The Usos, or The New Day

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Ownes

If Strowman loses, Owens gets the MITB case.

Rumored:

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz