John Cena And Nikki Bella Are Reportedly Officially Done

John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship was a focal point on Total Bellas this season as their wedding plans disintegrated. The couple is now finished, according to TMZ.

Bella and Cena have reportedly been telling their friends that their relationship is over for good. The couple had been growing apart and according to TMZ, the former WWE Divas Champion realized how unhappy she was while watching the season three finale of Total Bellas last night.

According to the report, Bella was tired of living in the gray area and seeing that level of worry and anxiety on her own face reminded her why their wedding was canceled in the first place. Cena made pleas to reconcile, even agreeing to be the father of her child, but Bella apparently does not regret her decision to end things.

Bella was recently house hunting solo in the La Jolla area of San Diego, Califonia. It was noted that dating someone new isn't on her agenda at all right now.