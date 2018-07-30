WWE taped the following matches tonight in Miami for this week's Main Event episode:
* Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis
* Tyler Breeze defeated Curt Hawkins
WWE Star Calls Out Roman Reigns After RAW, Match Set For WWE 205 Live, Nikolai Volkoff Tribute Video
Nia Jax Reacts To Being Off RAW Again?, Jeff Hardy's SmackDown Return Set (Video), Titus Worldwide
Another Match For Next Week's WWE RAW (Video), Ronda Rousey TV Appearance, Miz & Mrs. Notes
WINC Podcast (7/30): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, The Rock At Mania?, Brock Lesnar
Ronda Rousey's WWE RAW Singles Debut Announced
WWE RAW Opens With Tributes, Tyler Breeze On Main Event, WWE Superstars Train With Manchester United
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
John Cena And Nikki Bella Are Reportedly Officially Done
Former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Christopher Dead At 46
Possible Big Spoiler For Tonight's WWE RAW In Miami
WWE Monday Night RAW Results - Ronda Rousey And Brock Lesnar Return, Seth Rollins Attacked, More
Brian Christopher Hospitalized After Hanging Himself In Jail
The Rock Wants To Wrestle At WrestleMania
Wade Barrett On If He Plans To Wrestle Again
Backstage News On A Possible Change To A SummerSlam Title Match
Triple H Comments On Brian Christopher's Passing, District Attorney Requesting Investigation