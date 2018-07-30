WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | July 30, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Miami for this week's Main Event episode:

* Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis

* Tyler Breeze defeated Curt Hawkins

